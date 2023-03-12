Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

UBX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

