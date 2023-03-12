United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.06

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010.06 ($12.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,039.50 ($12.50). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.46), with a volume of 1,237,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,112 ($13.37).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,008.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.45.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

