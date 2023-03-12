United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.76. The firm has a market cap of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

