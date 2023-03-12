United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of USM opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

