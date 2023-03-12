United Services Automobile Association Sells 25,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

