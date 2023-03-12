United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,863 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $221.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

