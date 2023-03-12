United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 262,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

