United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

