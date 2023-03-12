United Services Automobile Association Has $44.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.