United Services Automobile Association Has $24.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

