United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

