United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

