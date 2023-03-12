United Services Automobile Association Acquires 4,755 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

