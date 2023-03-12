Uniswap Price Hits $5.48 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00026573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $132.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00336954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.

