Ultra Market Cap Hits $60.98 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.98 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,636.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00554390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00159911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004048 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19978101 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,225,544.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

