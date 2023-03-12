UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $111.17 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About UFP Technologies

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

