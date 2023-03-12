UBS Group Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.37. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.