u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $111.32 on Friday. u-blox has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

