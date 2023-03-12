Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,187 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 61.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLVW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,375. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

