TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

TWC Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TWC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.11. TWC Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.86.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

