TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
TWC Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:TWC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.11. TWC Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.86.
About TWC Enterprises
