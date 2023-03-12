Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 9.6 %

TUWLF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

