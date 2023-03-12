TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Trading Down 4.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 15,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 93,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

TuanChe Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of TuanChe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

