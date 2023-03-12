Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 5,876 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

B&G Foods stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -506.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

