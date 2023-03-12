Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 541 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.