Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 8.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.