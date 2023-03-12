Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

