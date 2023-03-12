Truvestments Capital LLC Has $406,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

