Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 976 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

