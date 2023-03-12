Truist Financial Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.15.

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.16. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

