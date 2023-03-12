TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 1.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 13.16% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

