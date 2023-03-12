TrueFi Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $100.93 million and $93.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00431083 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,017.51 or 0.29138584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,712,361 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,664,600.7106756 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10636951 USD and is down -22.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $194,163,965.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

