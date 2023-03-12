TRON (TRX) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. TRON has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and $381.45 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012662 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006250 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,287,610,048 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.