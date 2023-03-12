TRON (TRX) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. TRON has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and $381.45 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004146 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,287,610,048 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

