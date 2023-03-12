Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 271.4% in February

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 128,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.