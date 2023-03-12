TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. UBS Group began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

