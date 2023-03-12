Trican Well Service Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

