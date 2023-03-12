Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,520. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPRKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 820 ($9.86) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,044.00.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.