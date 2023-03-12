TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPTD. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $620,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.73 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

