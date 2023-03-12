ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 391,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $41.67.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

