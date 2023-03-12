Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TMTNF stock remained flat at $81.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $96.02.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.