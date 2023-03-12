Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 444.1% from the February 13th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Toro Energy
