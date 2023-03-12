Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 444.1% from the February 13th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

