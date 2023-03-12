Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $21.28. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 49,538 shares trading hands.
Tokio Marine Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.
About Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
