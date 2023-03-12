TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 902,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of TISNF remained flat at $27.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. TIS has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

