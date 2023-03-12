Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 72.0% in February

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 1,499,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Price Performance

Shares of Tio Tech A stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

