TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 1,284.8% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,284.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 165,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,930. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

