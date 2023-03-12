Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $329.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

