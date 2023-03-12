Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $74,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $2,480.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,064.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.