Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,247 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of SunOpta worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,936,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 450,571 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

