Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,143 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $54.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

