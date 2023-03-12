Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,344 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.75. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.