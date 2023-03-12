Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

